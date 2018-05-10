Congratulations to the wonderful women at the 2018 Veuve Cliquot Awards!

Last night, SHOWstudio's Director Charlotte Knight and Features Editor Lara Johnson-Wheeler joined a remarkable array of women to usher in Veuve Cliquot's 2018 Business Woman Awards.

Celebrating a year of progess and enterprise, the awards selected a woman for the Social Purpose Award, the New Generation Award and the Business Woman of the Year Award. Held at the ballroom at Claridges, guests toasted the winners and nominees alike.

Amanda Nevill CBE, CEO, British Film Institute (BFI) was awarded the Veuve Clicquot Social Purpose Award which honours female leaders whose organisations are championing social purpose. The winner of the Veuve Clicquot New Generation Award, Stephanie Alys, Founder and Chief Pleasure Officer of MysteryVibe, pioneers the world of sextech to the masses.

Ruth Chapman, Founder, Matches Fashion and SHOWstudio panelist, was announced as the runner-up, whilst Liv Garfield, CEO, Severn Trent was announced as the winner of the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award.

Congratulations to all involved and thanks again to Veuve Cliquot for hosting such a phenomenal celebration year after year!