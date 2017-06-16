Crystal w.m. Chan is our Milan Menswear Illustrator for S/S 18!

As part of our extensive collections coverage, every season SHOWstudio collaborates with artists and fashion illustrators to depict the season's offering. A different artist illustrates key looks from each city. These unique artworks will be available to purchase on our e-store soon after.

Our Milan Menswear S/S 18 illustrator is Crystal w.m. Chan! Chan was born in Macau, a former Portuguese colony in China but is currently based in New York. Since 2012 she has been exploring her self taught craft and has featured in exhibitions in Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, San Francisco and New York.

Her signature style exhibits heavy influences from her Chinese heritage, often reworking elements of her native caligraphy into watercolour. Her aim is to provoke elicit emotions with those who view her pieces, through the direct, honest and autobiographical nature of the work.

