Explore new interviews for the Hospital Rooms project!

SHOWstudio are delighted to be continuing our collaboration and coverage of Hospital Rooms! Co-founded by artist Tim A Shaw and curator Niamh White, the initiative is continuing its aim of bringing art to mental health service users, unveiling its new body of work at Eileen Skellern 1, a psychiatric care unit for women aged 18-65.

Since 2016, the Hospital Rooms project has sought to refurbish the environments used by mental health service users, with the aim to create spaces more conducive to comfort and recovery. It's first project at the Phoenix Unit at Springfield Hospital in South West London, set the tone for the artists and service users to collaborate on the pieces created for the ward, with contributions also being made by the psychiatrists, allied health professionals and public health researchers.

Explore SHOWstudio's coverage of the ward, including longform interviews with artists including Aimee Mullins, Harold Offeh, Nengi Omuku, Tamsin Relly and Tim A Shaw. Complimenting this series, Features Editor Lara Johnson-Wheeler interviewed Doctor Sophie Butler about her practice at the Maudsley Hospital and the effect of the work on the service users. A selection of accompanying work is also be available to view at Griffin Gallery 26 and 27 April.