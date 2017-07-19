by SHOWstudio .
Head to Head's round-up the season!
Check out the latest Head to Head schedule
To round up S/S 18 men’s collections and A/W 17 couture, creative consultant Mimma Viglezio and milliner Stephen Jones teamed up for our latest Head to Head series, to debate the trends emerging from each city.
In contrast to the analytical nature of our panel discussions, Head to Head allows for a more provocative approach to fashion reportage. Our two industry professionals meet face-to-face to engage in a fast paced debate on each fashion week.
Take a look at our launch schedule below:
London: Wednesday July 19 17:00 BST
Milan: Friday July 21 17:00 BST
Paris: Sunday July 23 17:00 BST
Couture: Wednesday July 26 15:00 BST
Comment