Gareth Pugh has teamed up with Selfridges to create a concept space in their Oxford Street flagship store. The week-long takeover - part of Selfridges’ Anatomy of Luxury programme - will run in the store’s ground floor Corner Shop from the 16-22 April and will celebrate London as a creative nexus, with Pugh taking the title of 90s techno floor filler I’m a Dreamer as a jump-off point.

Pugh’s residency will feature a large-scale mega-mix of twenty plus fashion films created and directed by our very own Nick Knight and the brilliant Ruth Hogben, and a retrospective look into the designer’s archive. Pugh is collaborating with SHOWstudio to stage creative ‘interventions’ (one each day) in the Corner Shop’s vast Oxford Street window. The confirmed line up so far includes designers Edwin Mohney, Richard Malone, Bianca Saunders, Sinead O'Dwyer and stylist Ibrahim Kamara, each of whom will be staging a live installation over the course of the week, platforming their work and the issues they care about.

SHOWstudio kicks off their collaboration with Pugh with Edwin Mohney's window display on Monday 16 April 16:00 BST. Follow our Facebook Lives with Features Editor Lara Johnson-Wheeler to gain better insight into the space and Mohney's process!

Plus! Thursday 19 April, SHOWstudio's Fashion Illustration Gallery is taking over the Selfridges Window, with illustrators Beth Fraser, Fiona Gourlay, Stephen Doherty and Jenifer Corker all interpreting looks from designer Sinead O'Dwyer. Our Fashion Editor Georgina Evans will be on hand, interviewing each artist with our Facebook Lives!

The designer’s residency will culminate on Saturday 21 April with an exhilarating ‘behind the curtain’ installation, with the space transformed into a full-scale recreation of a backstage set up at one of Gareth Pugh’s shows.

Created in collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, plus legendary nail artist Marian Newman and CND Nails, friends and customers will be offered total makeovers, inspired by the designer’s full throttle aesthetic. Sink The Pink superstars and Veuve Clicquot will also be on hand. ‘I want it to be an all-out celebration of the creative spirit of London... London as a place where anything can happen.’ says Pugh.

16-22 April Selfridges Corner Shop on G 400 Oxford St, Marylebone, London W1A 1AB