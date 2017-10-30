SHOWstudio is delighted to announce that both Lara Mackenzie Lee and Richard Kilroy will be live illustrating at our 15 Floral Street pop-up this week!

The event will take place at our new pop-up on Covent Garden's Floral Street open 11am to 7pm. A rare opportunity in which you will be able to meet and see both artist's illustrate live.

Mackenzie, who has worked for companies such as Erdem and Selfridges, will be in the space from Tuesday 31 October to Wednesday 1 November, showcasing her surrealist fashion illustration stylings.

Kilroy, who rose to fame in 2010 due to his work with Dior, will be in the space from 3-4 November showcasing his sensual illustrations.

Browse Kilroy's or Lee's work in store.