Marina Mika is our Paris Couture Illustrator for A/W 17!

For Paris Haute Couture Week 2017, starting Sunday 2 July, fashion illustrator Marina Mika will be creating unique artworks for SHOWstudio interpreting couture looks straight from the catwalk.

Marina Bitunjac is an illustrator with a degree in visual communication and graphic design. She was born in Croatia, in 1992 and is known by her illustrative (and social media) name Marina Mika.

Her expertise is graphic ink illustration inspired by fashion and fairy tales. Her work features mostly on online blogs dedicated to contemporary art, such as The TAX Collection, Beautiful Bizarre Magazine and Designcollector.

You can see Mika's artist renderings as they come in from the Paris couture catwalk shows whilst she guest curates SHOWstudio's Tumblr, and follow our collections coverage to see the imagery alongside the runway looks.