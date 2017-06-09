by SHOWstudio .
Men's S/S 18 Collections Panel Schedule
Whats happening this menswear season!
S/S 18 Menswear begins today and our live panel discussions are back! Lou Stoppard and Finn McTaggart will chair panels alongside industry experts, beginning Saturday 10 June 2017. Our panels this season will be streamed regularly at 11:00 or 17:00 BST. See our schedules for each city below:
London
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Saturday, 10 June, at 17:00 BST
Topic: Young London. How has the city's longstanding interplay between club culture and fashion shaped new designers?
Panelists:
Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor
Lyall Hakaraia, mentor and creative maverick
Princess Julia, DJ and writer
Willie Walters, professor
Richard Mortimer, editor
While waiting for this exciting panel discussion, see how Charles Jeffrey creates his signature aesthetic when he took up his residency at our studio!
Pitti Immagine
JW Anderson Thursday, 15 June, at 11:00 BST
Topic: Art and Fashion. Off the back of Anderson’s Disobedient Bodies exhibition at The Hepworth Wakefield, we discuss the 'designer as curator'.
Panelists:
Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor
Shonagh Marshall, curator
Mimma Viglezio, creative consultant
Don't forget to catch up and learn more about the designer by watching our exclusive In Fashion interview with Anderson, in preperation for the panel.
Milan
Dolce & Gabanna Saturday, 17 June, at 17:00 BST
Topic: Social media and the rise of the ‘influencers’. Students weigh in on fashion’s new relationship with celebrity.
Panelists:
Lou Stoppard, SHOWstudio editor
Topic: This year, Prada staged their first fashion show dedicated to Cruise. This panel focuses on the changing business models dominating fashion.
Panelists:
Lou Stoppard, SHOWstudio editor
And a selection of industry experts
Paris
Walter Van Beirendonck Wednesday, 21 June, at 17:00 BST
Topic: This discussion considers how gay culture has impacted, shaped and changed fashion.
Panelists:
Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor
And a selection of industry experts
In anticipation of this panel discussion be sure to re-watch 'Crossed Crocodiles Growl', the fashion film created by Beirendonck
Comme Des Garcons Homme Friday, 23 June, at 17:00 BST
Topic: To time with the Met’s current show, The Art of the In-Between, this panel looks at the cult of Comme.
Panelists:
Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor
Jeffrey Horsely, curator
And a selection of industry experts
Hear more from Comme founder Rei Kawakubo in her interview alongside Nick Knight as part of 'The Power of Witches'
New York
Raf Simons: TBC
Topic: The designer as a creative director. This panel considers the role a designer can play in changing and shaping a brand, in this case, Calvin Klein.
Panelists:
Lou Stoppard, SHOWstudio editor
And a selection of industry experts
While you wait for the panels, head to our Collections page to stay up to date with what menswear is offering for S/S 18!
