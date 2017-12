Brand new A/W 17 menswear pieces are coming to SHOWstudio x MACHINE-A, including new Xander Zou, Tim Coppens, Martine Rose and more. SHOWstudio's Britt Lloyd shot the collection on the windy shores of Cornwall, modeled by SHOWstudio contributor George Eyres.

The new arrivals will be available on Thursday 2 November. Shop them in-store and online on MACHINE-A!