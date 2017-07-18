NEW ARRIVALS AT MACHINE-A FOR A/W 17

Autumn/Winter 2017 has officially arrived at the SHOWstudio x MACHINE-A online shop! Be the first to browse the latest arrivals, including new collections from the likes of ALYX and J.W.Anderson, and a fresh drop from Gosha Rubchinskiy!

The womenswear offering includes the finest designer pieces of the season, including footwear from Maison Margiela, leather accessories by Fleet Ilya, limited edition t-shirts by Martine Rose and delicate jewellery by Beauton.

For men, oversized jackets and jumpers by Raf Simons take centre stage, while Delada and Ambush offer relaxed suiting. Sportswear lovers will be drawn to Liam Hodges' superior silhouettes and a new range of t-shirts by Expert Horror x BaadNews. And don't miss the first drop to the SHOWstudio shop from streetwear legend Gosha Rubchinskiy!

Explore our curated selection of garments and accessories for both Menswear and Womenswear while stocks last here.