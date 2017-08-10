We are delighted to launch our new series Best in Show! The series will feature a selection of industry insiders discussing in detail their favourite piece from the previous fashion weeks. Beginning with the menswear collections, Best in Show delves into the thought process of what makes an evocative garment, whether it’s the cut or shape, the collection in its entirety, or simply the material that instils a reaction from the wearer.

Watch our first installation of the series in which creative director of ALYX Matthew Williams discusses a bonded leather ensemble from his latest collection. 'It was the piece that I most want to wear.' Williams takes the audience through the construction of the look, focusing on the detail of the leather it is constructed from. Don’t miss out on the first part of this brand new rolling series and stay tuned for Lou Stoppard’s pick Sunday 14 August 2017!

