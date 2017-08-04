New series SHOWtech!

We are excited to introduce SHOWtech, a brand new segment in which Nick Knight and his photographic assistants explain the technicalities behind complex production! SHOWtech demonstrates SHOWstudio's committment to a level of transparency of the photographic techniques employed during shoots and filming.

In the first instalment, Knight and his first assistant Britt Lloyd explain the technical procedures undertaken during the making of Ungewöhnlich Schön - Knight's editorial for Stern Magazine. Focusing on equipment such as the Robert Juliat spotlight, this discussion is the first of many.

Discover more about the processes and techniques used by Nick Knight and the SHOWstudio team with SHOWtech!

