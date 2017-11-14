Nick Knight and Carrie Scott at the Adobe Creative Meet Up!

SHOWstudio Director Nick Knight and Director and Curator of the Nick Knight Archive Carrie Scott will be giving a talk at the Adobe Creative Meet Up in London tonight, 14 November 2017 at 20:00 GMT. Knight and Scott will be discussing newness, immediacy and technology in image making as well as diversity in the fashion industry and Knight's ongoing dedication to showing the process behind his photography. They will appear alongside speakers such as artist and designer Kelly Anna and director and illustrator Kate Moross.

Keep up with the event on Twitter and Facebook and tune in to the live stream from 18:30 GMT!