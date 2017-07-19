North: Fashioning Identity, originally shown at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool in Spring 2017, is migrating to Somerset House in London.

Motivated by questioning existing depictions of the North of England in fashion imagery, SHOWstudio editor Lou Stoppard and Manchester-based academic Adam Murray unite to unpick Northern identity, the effect of geographic space on creative output and the importance of place. North explores the way that the North is depicted, constructed and celebrated, bringing together collective visions of the region, unpicking themes that appear regularly in design and media.

The exhibition features contemporary photography, fashion, and multimedia work, sitting alongside social documentary film and photography, highlighting how the realities of life in the north of England captured in the mid-20th century continue to influence new generations of photographers, artists and designers. It will feature pieces by Alasdair McLellan, Corinne Day, Mark Leckey, Jeremy Deller, Raf Simons, Paul Smith, Virgil Abloh, Peter Saville, Stephen Jones, Gareth Pugh, Nick Knight, Glen Luchford and Jamie Hawkesworth.

The show also features seven films by SHOWstudio using Google street view technology. We invited contributors like stylist Thom Murphy, creative consultant Gary Aspden, and fashion deisgner Christopher Shannon to discuss their Northern upbringing with Lou Stoppard in a series of exclusive interviews. Revisit the project on SHOWstudio here.

Visit North: Fashioning Identity at Somerset House from 8 November 2017 to 4 February 2018. Tickets will be available to purchase from September 2017. Find out more here.



