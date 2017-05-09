SHOWstudio at The Commissioners

On 18 May 2017, SHOWstudio will play host to a live panel discussion at Picturehouse Central for London-based event The Commissioners.

Head of Fashion Film; Raquel Couceiro, Nick Knight's First Photographic Assistant; Britt Lloyd, and Junior Editor; Georgina Evans, will be representing SHOWstudio to discuss our role as pioneers of fashion film.

Encouraging fashion to engage with moving image, we will be screening The Seven Deadly Sins, The Worst Crime is Faking It, Girl and Political Fashion to address the significance of narrative within this medium, and the political role within fashion - highlighting SHOWstudio’s continual championing in fashion film.

As part of a constantly changing and innovating medium, we will also be discussing our collaborations with some of most influential and acclaimed figures of contemporary fashion and how we explore every facet of fashion through moving image, illustration, photography and the written word to create this unique visionary online content.

The panel will be 18 May 2017 at 18:30 GMT.

Related Projects







