SHOWstudio Fashion Film Festival and Awards 2018

SHOWstudio is proud to announce its second Fashion Film Awards, which offers film makers around the world the opportunity to showcase their skills, ideas and creativity on the very platform credited as inventing the medium. The works of these exciting and talented film makers will be showcased during SHOWstudio's first ever Fashion Film Festival, to be held in London in November 2018. The submissions will be reviewed by a panel of esteemed, industry expert judges, and the winners will be announced at an award ceremony to close the festival.



Judges, participating artists, dates and venue will be announced Spring 2018, along with a submission briefing.



