SHOWstudio is at Port Eliot this weekend!

Port Eliot, Cornwall's arts and culture festival, opens today!

SHOWstudio is there on display at the Orangery venue, where our Fashion Flora exhibition will be open to the public. All illustrations, exploring floral motifs in fashion, will be available to purchase from the SHOWstudio team! Alongside the pop-up exhibition, we will be hosting and attending events and workshops throughout Port Elliot and giving you behind-the-scenes access via our social media channels.

Today, we will be on Instagram Stories at the Wardrobe Department stage where we will be showing you the Richard Quinn x John Lewis exclusive upholstered furniture and clothing, and later on, check out Facebook Live to get BTS access to a masterclass with fashion illustrator Jenifer Corker.

On Saturday, Zandra Rhodes' designs will be brought to life in the Zandra Land festival tent, which we'll be broadcasting live on Facebook, plus, Gill Button is hosting an illustration workshop live on SHOWstudio's Instagram stories. On Sunday be sure to tune into Instagram where SHOWstudio will be filming Stephen Jones' fashion show in collaboration with Giles Deacon, along with a discussion of his new autobiography, Souvenirs, with Susannah Frankel. Finally, Fiona Gourlay will host our third fashion illustration masterclass over on Facebook Live. Make sure to follow SHOWstudio on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay updated with our adventures at Port Elliot!



