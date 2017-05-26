SHOWstudio X Parsons 2017

SHOWstudio are exicted to announce a new collaborative project with Parsons School of Design in New York.

Launching this Sunday, this collaboration between SHOWstudio and Parsons works to highlight Parsons' current curricular focus that encourages students to look beyond the garment and traditional representation of 'collection' to include film/video, illustration, interactive design and other forms of digital publication.

SHOWstudio are thrilled to offer a prize to an outstanding graduating senior in fashion media representation in the form of a 3-month virtual mentorship with SHOWstudio founder Nick Knight, and an opportunity to be highlighted on SHOWstudio.

The winner for the 2017 collaborative project is Jihyun Myung, a South Korean born designer, whose aesthetic is centred around investigating aesthetics from alternative perspectives. Find out more about the Myung with her exclusive interview with SHOWstudio Junior Editor Georgina Evans.

Visit SHOWstudio Sunday 28 May 17:00 BST to watch the winning film alongside the two runners-up!

Related Projects





