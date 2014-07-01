About

To celebrate the launch of adidas SPEZIAL for A/W 17, Nick Knight was asked by Gary Aspden to shoot pioneering streetwear icon Goldie for the lookbook.

Since his burst on to the graf scene in the eighties, Goldie has since dedicated his life to the creation of art and music in many forms, from graffiti to yoga.

For A/W 17, SPEZIAL continues to take inspiration from the enduring adidas legacy in sport and leisure, presenting a range of reimagined apparel pieces alongside an expanded range of classic 3-stripes footwear silhouettes. Track tops, bombers and light jersey pieces combine with reimagined archive footwear silhouettes to create an authentic reinvention of casual style for 2017.

