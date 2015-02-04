adidas Originals x SPEZIAL S/S 17

- Direction: Nick Griffiths
- Talent: Chronixx
- Director of Photography: Steve Nielsen
- Focus Puller: Ezra Tomlinson
- Production: Shun Louis Bellieni for &SON Films, Nina Russell and Christian Wirth
- Editing: Peter Croker
- Colouring: Jason Wallis at Electric Theatre Collective
- Sound Design: Ned Sisson at Wave Studios
- Production Management (Jamaica): Maxine Baillie
- PA: Courtney Sutherland
- Driver: Paul Bowen
- Security: Conrod Collins
- Executive Production: Gary Aspden and Heidi Fearon for &SON Films
- Original Soundtrack: ‘Skankin Sweet’ performed by Chronixx, written by Jamar McNaughton, composed by Matthieu Bost & Jeremie Dessus and published by Blue Mountain Publishing
Chronixx appears courtesy of Soul Circle Music
Chronology is out early 2017 on Soul Circle Music
Special Thanks to Daddi Barnz, Daniel Bauer, Ardith Birchall at Electric Theatre Collective, Arnaud Biscay, Pierre Bost, Robert 'Brooksy' Brooks, Mike Chetcuti, Amy Daniels at Wave Studios, Luceny Fofana, Simon Foxton, Jacquie Juceam, Ashleigh Mellor, Jessica Ogden, Kevin 'Zuggu' Patterson, Maxine Walters Productions, Portia Smith, Georgia Wagstaff, Beat-Herder Festival, The Dub Club, Kingston, Ardith Birchall at Electric Theatre Collective, RAW Capture and SHOWstudio
Dedicated to the memory of Stuart Campbell