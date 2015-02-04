adidas Originals x SPEZIAL S/S 17

About

To celebrate the launch of the S/S 17 SPEZIAL collection, Nick Griffiths and &SON offer a short film about Jamaican musician Chronixx. The singer takes us on a tour of his homeland, spanning long stretches of sand, vibrant streets and deep blues of ocean. Sporting the latest Originals collection, Chronixx tells us about his dreams, passion for music and ambitions for the both himself and the island. We’re transported from the isles of Jamaica to the fields of Blackburn, Lancashire where the film showcases an original soundtrack composed by French dancehall reggae production duo, Matthieu Bost and Jérémie Dessus and performed by Chronixx.

'One of the deepest things of listening is becoming open to the sounds that exist within your consciousness. Songs that you hear in your dreams, songs that you hear in meditation, songs that you hear in nature. The songs that we’re looking for, the songs that we’re trying to write already exist. Birds already sing it before you, Tones and the first base. The ocean is the first chimes,' says Chronixx