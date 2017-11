About

In a move away from the fast pace, commercial and throw-away mannerisms of the fashion world, Best in Show allows characters and creatives from within the industry to hand select and discuss a favourite item from the previous season. Each individual selects a garment or look that inspired them - a fantastically fabricated hat that is reminiscent of a childhood memory, a suit that exhibits exquisite tailoring, a poncho that roused political commentary - Best in Show offers a unique insight into how the shows truly affect the individual.