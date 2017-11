About

Model of the moment Mica Arganaraz is captured in motion by Nick Knight in this beguiling 2016 fashion film for Tom Ford’s iconic Black Orchid fragrance. Featuring styling by Carine Roitfeld and hair by Sam McKnight, the film explores the dark sensuality inherent in the scent. Eventually enveloped in a billowing burst of smoke, Arganaraz's nude form is mesmerizing, exemplifying her dual nature of strength and delicacy.