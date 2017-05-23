About

Concerned for the fashion industry - not only in the UK, but on a global scale - SHOWstudio questions the vote for the United Kingdom to leave the political and economic union of 28 member states, as well as providing a space for debate and discussion about the future.

Providing close examination into the effect of the 2016 European Union Referendum, Nick Knight invited a selection of industry experts and political minds to SHOWstudio to voice their thoughts and opinions on the Brexit result.

This ongoing debate begins with a Panel Discussion, 'Brexit: The Impact on the Fashion Industry', chaired by Lou Stoppard on 23 May 2017.