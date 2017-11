About

For his A/W 17 collection, forward-thinking footwear designer Nicholas Kirkwood tapped director Rei Nadal to create a promotional fashion film. The collection, entitled Dark Matter and inspired by the dynamism of the eighties French Electro and English New Wave music, spotlights a new black glittering fabric that can be seen on sock boot and slip-on mule alike. The film, shot in black and white in a triptych format, sees model Jess Maybury portray an uninvolved sensuality between director and subject as she strides around a structural, geometric and linear set.