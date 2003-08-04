Jon Jacobsen, Alex Box, Jonathon Luke Baker and Nick Knight

Die Verwandlung

Filmmaker and Director Jon Jacobsen presents his multifaceted project, created at SHOWstudio as part of a collaborative residency with the British Council Chile and King Kong Magazine. ’Die Verwandlung’ encompasses a fashion film, editorial and process imagery exploring metamorphosis and motion, informed by Jacobsen's interest in the dichotomy between digital and organic states

More in this project