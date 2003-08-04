About

Filmmaker and Director Jon Jacobsen presents his latest project, created at SHOWstudio as part of a collaborative residency, sponsored by the British Council Chile. Die Verwandlung encompasses a fashion film, editorial and process imagery exploring metamorphosis and motion, informed by Jacobsen's interest in the dichotomy between digital and organic states.

Translated from German, Die Verwandlung means, 'The Metamorphosis', a title that aligns with King Kong Magazine's 'Metamorphosis Issue' (September 2017), in which Jacobsen's imagery also appears. This notion encompasses a variety of the elements that were studied during Jacobsen’s residency at SHOWstudio in London. Jacobsen cites human shapes found in everyday objects, the intervention of the body through digital techniques, his experiences living abroad and a focus on raw-looking materials and the unfinished in this work.

The process imagery also shown here reflects Jacobsen’s use of broad referencing including Franz Kafka’s homonymous novel in which the protagonist awakes into a state of physical change. Influenced by Nick Knight’s direction in creating Die Verwandlung, Jacobsen also looked to the previous womenswear collections, including A/W 17 looks from the likes of Comme des Garçons, John Galliano for Maison Margiela and Raf Simons, to inform the aesthetic of the shoot.

Working with materials including plastic, dough and inflated latex condoms, Jacobsen collaborated with mistress of make-up Alex Box to create a shape-shifting character played by dancer Jonathan Luke Baker. The final film and imagery reflects states of dischord and harmony in the natural world, manipulated by Jacobsen's digital skill.