Isamaya Ffrench, QIC Global Real Estate, Bistrotheque and Stuart Miller

Ffrench Pharmaceuticals

For its second year running, Ffrench Pharmaceuticals travels to Hong Kong Art Basel 2017 to see make-up doyenne Isamaya Ffrench, QIC Global Real Estate and East London restaurant Bisthrotheque unite to deliver an immersive dinner. Mirroring Ffrench’s experimental creative vision, the medically themed event presented guests with an unorthodox six course dining experience.

More in this project