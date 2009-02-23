Flora: Piers Atkinson

About

Piers Atkinson is the latest designer to grace SHOWstudio for a two day residency as part of our Flora season. The Language of Flowers will see the milliner create not one but three headpieces live on camera, with each offering a different insight into the craft by showcasing techniques such as hat blocking and veil embroidery. Atkinson is well known for his playful approach to millinery. Flowers - alongside his famous cherries - have always featured prominently in his work and have become one of his most recognisable motifs. His Spring/Summer 2013 offering, Director's Cut, was no exception. Fuchsia pink silk roses and English country florals featured prominently in the range, which offered a suave exploration of Hollywood screen sirens from the thirties and fourties. In the interim before his hotly anticipated Autumn/Winter 2013 showcase is released, Atkinson takes the opportunity to experiment with some new ideas live on camera at SHOWstudio. Swayed by the allure of Eastern promise, Atkinson ventures away from glittering lights of Sunset Boulevard towards a collection of creations fit for the imperial court.

Atkinson also showcases the collaborative approach that is integral to his practice. Joined in the studio by his assistants, as well as stylist Kim Howells and, eventually, his trio of models including Jade Parfitt, Atkinson will use 'The Language of Flowers' to communicate the various skills contributed by each member of his valued team.