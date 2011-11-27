Gareth Pugh A/W 17

About

Gareth Pugh’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection is an expression of lethal female resistance.

Filmed amongst the brutalist apertures of a vast concrete arena, far beneath the streets of London, Nick Knight and Younji Ku’s fashion film reflects Pugh’s austere vision of a world on the precipice of anarchy. A world where the prevailing instinct is to build walls, reinstate borders and reclaim territory. Where the most powerful person in the world is a billionaire demagogue and self-confessed pussy grabber.

Models including Erin O’Connor, Demi Hannah Scott and Hung Jee Park wear looks inspired by iconic cinematic references including Bob Fosse's Cabaret and Liliana Cavalli’s The Night Porter. The soundtrack – taken from the runway show at London Fashion Week in February 2017 – is based on CIA sleep deprivation techniques, with models moving to relentlessly looping tracks and lacerating jump cuts.

A continuation of Nick Knight and SHOWstudio’s collaborative relationship with Gareth Pugh, this fashion film explores the shared belief that fashion stands for more than a glitzy sideshow, that fashion can – and should – reflect our collective fears and fantasies.