Nick Knight, Gareth Pugh, Carson McColl, Younji Ku, Britt Lloyd, Riana Casson and Peiman Zekavat

Gareth Pugh A/W 17

Gareth Pugh’s collection for A/W 17 presents a ferocious expression of female resistance in the form of monolithic, dexterous garments. Filmed amongst brutalist concrete apertures beneath the streets of London, Nick Knight and Younji Ku’s fashion film reflects Pugh’s austere vision of a world on the precipice of anarchy

