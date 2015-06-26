About

CHAOS duo, Katie Lyall and Charlotte Stockdale, asked SHOWstudio Director Nick Knight to create a project for CHAOS 69. Drawing on a method now becoming synonymous with his work, Knight contacted creatives he'd been inspired by via Instagram. Each of the artists, @MatieresFecales, @Teratology, @isshehungry and @sadsalvia, are incredible talents, creating images of themselves that push new boundaries of beauty.

This project aims to highlight each character’s distinct beauty and innovative self-made aesthetic. Knight celebrates each individual's personality in this unique editorial, allowing them to self-style and showcase their expressive looks in front of his lens.