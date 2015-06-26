Nick Knight, Chaos Fashion, Charlotte Stockdale, Charlotte Roberts, Maren Bailey, Hungry, Hannah Rose, Steven Raj and Salvia

Infamy

CHAOS duo, Katie Lyall and Charlotte Stockdale, asked SHOWstudio Director Nick Knight to create a project for CHAOS 69. Drawing on a method now becoming synonymous with his work, Knight contacted a selection of incredible talents who inspired him on Instagram to take part, each of whom push the boundaries of beauty

