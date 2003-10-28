Nick Knight, KANGHYUK, Stavros Karelis, D /ARK, H. LORENZO, Raquel Couceiro, Gabriel Carasso, Harry Fisher and Lara Johnson-Wheeler

KANGHYUK

As part of a brand new collaboration, SHOWstudio are proud to present the work of MACHINE-A and Stavros Karelis’s latest find, the pioneering graduate designer, KANGHYUK. Nick Knight captures the debut collection in a series of editorial imagery and fashion films, featured alongside imagery by Gabriel Carasso and an exclusive interview with the designer himself.

