Fashion filmmaker Marie Schuller continues her relationship with SHOWstudio with this sweetly sinister film, titled My Name Is Eva And I Am A Witch.

Showcasing fashion from Schuller’s longtime collaborators Dice Kayek, the film is set in a dingy dive bar where a group of men challenges three young girls to competitive pub games. The girls' shy and awkward appearance quickly fades as they become eerily good at each of their respective games, beating the guys at billiard, poker and even a drinking competition. Their demeanour changes and as our guys are driven into a hallucinative state, the girls continue their games, with the men reduced to simple pawns at their disposal.

The strange exchanges between the characters are juxtaposed against the film's visuals, hinting at sinister supernatural forces helping young girls' skill and talent in the dive bar. My Name Is Eva And I Am A Witch focuses on gender shifts and underlying sexual tensions, presented with Schuller’s signature darkly effeminate stylings.