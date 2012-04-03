Nick Knight, Matthew Williams, Paul Hetherington, ALYX, NOLIFE and Raquel Couceiro

Natural Order: Alyx A/W 16

For the presentation of Alyx's A/W 16 collection, Nick Knight and Matthew Williams explore the chaos inherent in nature. Model Stella Lucia appears both out of place and at once immersed in her environment, enhancing the discordance created by the placing of Williams’ urbane designs in a rural background. Set to music by NOLIFE, the film sees an inverse sense of disorder, a natural order.

