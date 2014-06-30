Nick Knight, Beats by Dre, Omar Johnson, Younji Ku, Jon Emmony, NOLIFE, Demi Scott, Tino Kamal and PRETTYBIRD

New Space

This Nick Knight film, in collaboration with Beats by Dre, comments on the world's multi-faceted and multi-sensory influences and experiences. Knight’s film, 'New Space', sees disparate elements come together in an unorthodox melange of mediums. The film's use of fashion film, animation, image, art and aerial performance, mirrors the multifarious life experiences of this world

