About

This Nick Knight film, in collaboration with Beats by Dre, comments on our world's multi-faceted and multi-sensory influences and experiences. With 3D Animation by Jon Emmony and film edit by Younji Ku, Knight’s film, New Space, sees disparate elements come together in an unorthodox melange of mediums. The film's use of fashion film, animation, image, art and aerial performance, mirrors the multifarious life experiences of this world. Likewise, NOLIFE’s soundtrack, with its unique hip-hop structure and rock beat, reflects the modern technologies and freedoms prevalent within the film.

The film captures a digital weightlessness in a new dimension provided by animation and 3D scanning. Rapper Tino Kamal, model Demi Scott and aerialist Sasha Krohn star in the film, epitomising the current wave of individualism in new media.

'Our society has changed both in terms of technology and how we interact with it, giving us the ability to experience life on many different levels and in many dimensions. Working with Beats allowed me to create a film to really express this vision of the world we now live in with all its multi-sensory was well as multi-cultural influences,' says Knight.