SHOWstudio aims to reveal every part of the photographic process, from innovative sets and astute styling to unusual photography techniques and breathtakingly unique models. With this in mind, Nick Knight unites with reality-star Kylie Jenner for V Magazine in an aim to showcase this new revolutionising figure in a high-fashion setting.

Knight has long explored the changing physique of the female form, from his imagery of waif-like models, including Kate Moss and Sara Grace Wallerstadt to his groundbreaking imagery of Sara Morrison for British Vogue in 1997. Here, Knight appeals to a new wave of fans and followers of fashion by capturing Jenner’s unique, hourglass-to-the-extreme physique.

Stylist Anna Trevelyan highlights Jenner's notoriety for exhibition through her selection of diaphanous garments. These sheer and translucent items serve to expose Jenner's custom silhouette that has rattled the media and - as some might argue - altered a contemporary perspective on the female form.

Tune in to watch Sheer unfold in an exclusive Live Stream, filmed 4 July 2017.