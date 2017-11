About

This SHOWreel features a compilation of some of our most celebrated fashion films and interviews, cut alongside quotes from a selection of our most iconic contributors. Extracts from our rolling In Fashion interview series, which profiles the who's-who of the fashion industry, sits alongside clips from acclaimed videos including Dynamic Blooms, Make Up Your Mind and #asif. Also included is footage of Lee McQueen at work on a gown in our studio, taken from our Transformer project, and various appearances from some of the world's biggest models, from Kate Moss to Lara Stone. Interviewees include Kanye West, Suzy Menkes, J.W. Anderson and Marina Abramovic.