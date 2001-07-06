About

Soft Furnishings was a fashion shoot with a difference, sprung from the fertile imagination of graphic design legend Peter Saville and captured by Nick Knight for the July 2009 issue of Wallpaper* magazine. Inspired by the distinctly modish fetishisation of contemporary furniture design - and applying this to the sexualisation of an entire environment - Peter Saville worked with Knight, set designer Gideon Ponte and the Wallpaper* team to construct an imaginary 'Erotic House' of Pop perversity, layering abstract and contrasting colours and textures inspired by Richard Hamilton's collages and Allen Jones' canvases to invent a variety of 'rooms' for the eroticised abode.

To people this post-modern dreamhome, Nick Knight and Peter Saville turned to stylist Francesca Burns, Italian model Mariacarla Boscono and Autumn/Winter 2009 fashion from the likes of Chanel, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent and Lanvin, accessorised by the less standard accoutrements of the sexual playroom.

The entire process of creating and documenting Saville's 'Erotic House' was documented real-time on SHOWstudio, highlights uploaded live from the set and a three-minute 'Making Of' short released alongside the editorial's publication in the July 2009 'Sex' issue of Wallpaper*.

In 2017, spearheaded by Raquel Couceiro, the project was revisited. A new film and interview reflect upon the shoot, the apartment and the Peter Saville mythology.