Lou Stoppard, Gary Aspden, Gary Warnett, Elgar Johnson, Mandi Lennard, Jason Evans, Daryoush Haj-Najafi, Stephen Mann and Jordan Weaver

Sportswear

Motivated by the prevalence of sporty shapes on high fashion runways, SHOWstudio investigates the history of key ‘sportswear’ garments. Working on the premise that a lack of both suitable terminology and awareness of the style's heritage has prevented proper, considered analysis, Lou Stoppard invited experts to reveal the story and subtleties behind select items, from the trainer to the hoodie

