Building on their previous creative collaboration, Nick Knight unites with rapper Travis Scott once again for the cover story of Numéro Magazine’s 33rd issue. Knight captures Scott in a series of elevated twists and turns, signifying Scott’s ascension and upswing within the music industry.
-
Shirt: Martine Rose; Jeans: Levi; Belt: Gucci; Trainers: Vans
-
T-shirt: Craig Green: Trousers: Liam Hodges; Underwear: Hugo Boss; Trainers: Nike; Watch and Jewellery: Scott's Own
-
Shorts: Nasir Mazhar; Trainers: Nike; Watch and Jewellery: Scott's Own
-
Jacket: Versace; Trousers: Martine Rose; Underwear: Hugo Boss; Watch and Jewellery: Scott's Own
-
Jacket: Versace; Trousers: Martine Rose; Underwear: Hugo Boss; Watch and Jewellery: Scott's Own
-
-