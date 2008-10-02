About

In December 2016, Nick Knight shot a selection of key looks from the S/S 17 collections exclusively for German publication Stern magazine. Knight worked with models Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Anna Cleveland and Madison Stubbington over a three-day period to create an editorial focused on the language of photography. Entitled Ungewöhnlich Schön- which roughly translates from German to 'Unconventional Beauty', the editorial highlight's Knight's signature photographic stylings.



Known for finding the unique and the unorthodox in image-making, Knight focused on the tropes of shadow, distortion and contrast to indicate a different example of the transfer of light in each image. 'Light is what photography is all about,' says Knight of his decisions to shoot images refracted through glass, coloured perspex and water. For the cover image, Knight shot through a vase, the curvature of the glass mimicking the curvature of his lens.



The shoot is set to a backdrop of silver foil with slivers of Knight's studio at 22D Ebury Street peeking through. The concerted decision to include these fragments of set indicates Knight’s desire not to remove the photographs completely from their surroundings, but to allow access to the process and the techniques behind photography; a concept inherent to the inception and purpose of SHOWstudio.

