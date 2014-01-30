Nick Knight, Sk8thing, C.E, Rei Nadal, Daryoush Haj-Najafi, Toby Feltwell, Stavros Karelis, Slam Jam, Riana Casson, Raquel Couceiro, Rezzett and Ali Michael

Untitled Project

For over two years, Nick Knight, director Rei Nadal and the duo behind Cav Empt explored the term 'youth', documenting their stages of research in a SHOWstudio project entitled 'Untitled Project'- conceptualised by Director of MACHINE-A Stavros Karelis. The research served as development for the project's final stage - a film by Nadal and Knight and a range of limited edition Cav Empt products.

