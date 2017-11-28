Alexander Fury remembers the life of Azzedine Alaïa

This December, SHOWstudio will be remembering the life and legacy of the inimitable talent Azzedine Alaïa. Alexander Fury, former SHOWstudio Editor and eminent fashion writer, will be exploring his vast archival knowledge of Alaïa's work and history and recording this in a week-long Tumblr curation.

Starting from 1 December 2017, Fury will be posting a carefully considered selection of text and images charting the influence Alaïa has had on the face of fashion. This unique celebration of the Tunisian-born designer and couturier promises to be a didactic and beautiful memorial of one of the true greats.

Head to the SHOWstudio Tumblr to follow Alexander Fury on Azzedine Alaïa.