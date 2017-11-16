Don't miss the Marques'Almeida x SHOWstudio Christmas Market!

Marques'Almeida and SHOWstudio are hosting a special Christmas market in our 15 Floral Street pop-up gallery!

In usual M'A fashion, the designers have asked their friends to collaborate on this project: illustrator Helen Bullock will create a special one-off festive print, and pop-up braid salon Keash Braids will set up shop in the gallery to work on their signature styles.

Mark your diaries and make sure to keep up with Marques'Almeida to be the first to hear about what else they have in store!

Open Thursday 30 November 10 AM-5 PM and Friday 1 December-Saturday 2 December 10 AM-7 PM. See you there!

Illustration pictured is Julia Pelzer's beautiful rendering of M'A's S/S 18 collection.