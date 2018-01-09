Don't miss! Watch James Spencer live illustrate in 360 degrees!

SHOWstudio is happy to announce, James Spencer is our London Menswear A/W 18 illustrator!

Spencer's work mostly focuses on the male form using gentle pencil strokes to explore the delicacy and fragility of the male anatomy.

You will be able to view his reinterpretated drawings LIVE from our Belgravia site all this week. We will be broadcasting the illustrations with a 360 degree camera so you can watch Spencer's creations come to life from every angle!

Watch LIVE!

