Fashion Flora will be the latest exhibition to be held in our fashion illustration gallery space at 22D Ebury Street, opening on the 23rd May 2017!

The exhibition will explore the distinct influence that florals have had on fashion the throughout the decades. Featuring pieces commissioned to SHOWstudio’s base of illustrators by Flora Starkey, they collaborate and produce interpretations of some of the most iconic catwalk looks from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten and John Galliano.

The installation will also feature pieces reflecting Nick Knight’s noted love for flowers. This includes his hand-applied pigment print 'Rose IX' (2012) as well as fashion films taken from the SHOWstudio archive. Alongside these prints and illustrations British flower instillations and plants take stage.

The exhibition will be open from 10:30-18:00 daily from Tuesday 23 May 2017.

Image: Comme des Garçons Homme A/W 16 by Unskilled Worker