Fashion Flora moves to Port Eliot festival

SHOWstudio's Fashion Flora exhibition enters it's last day in London today, but you can still catch us at Port Eliot festival from Friday 27 July to Monday 30 July 2017!

Port Eliot, located in Cornwall, is a four-day celebration of words, music, nature, food, and fashion. As part of the festival's ongoing creative collaborations continual exploration of creative industries, SHOWstudio will be hosting a pop-up gallery showcasing exclusive fashion illustrations and films that explore the use of flowers as a motif in fashion throughout history.

Curated by world-renowned floral designer Flora Starkey in collaboration with Nick Knight, the exhibition invited artists from around the world to reimagine exceptional floral catwalk looks by the likes of Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Dior and many more.

During the festival, SHOWstudio will be also hosting live art master classes with selected illustrators from the exhibition, including Fiona Gourlay, Jenifer Corker and Gill Button.

Tickets for Port Eliot can be purchased here!