Found in Translation launches tonight!

'Found in Translation', the new exhibition of work from London College of Fashion’s MA17 Media and Communication graduates, launches tonight at the House of Vans London!

London College of Fashion and House of Vans bring together fashion and music, style and talent in this free interactive and multi-disciplinary show. The eight day exhibition showcases work from courses including MA Fashion Curation, MA Fashion Journalism, MA Fashion Photography and MA Costume for Performance and will run alongside a series of related events, talks and workshops spotlighting a new generation of communicators, practitioners and researchers.

'Celebrating Female Fashion Image Makers' will be held on Sunday 19 February from 12.30 to 13.45, as new graduate talent from London College of Fashion including Clara Giaminardi and Camilla Glorioso will present their work and discuss the relevance of gender in fashion photography. This will be followed by Kathryn Ferguson on 'Feminism and Fashion Filmmaking' from 15.00 - 17.00. Ferguson will speak on her work and discuss her unique perspective with Nilgin Yusuf.

'Found in Translation' will be running from Thursday 16 February to Sunday 26 February 2017.

