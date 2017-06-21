François-Henri Galland is our Paris Menswear illustrator for S/S 18!

As part of our extensive collections coverage, every season SHOWstudio collaborates with artists and fashion illustrators to depict the season's offering. A different artist illustrates key looks from each city. Following on from Sally Bourke and Crystal W.M. Chan, renowned artist François-Henri Galland will be interpreting the shows for Paris Fashion Week Men's S/S 18.

Galland grew up in Madagascar and now works and lives in Paris. He began focusing on ink portraits a decade ago, using Chinese tools as his medium, transitioning into watercolours.

Galland's work seeks to convey emotion and gesture, with as few marks and details as possible, capturing the essence of his subject impeccably.

Be sure to keep an eye on the SHOWstudio Tumblr to see this imagery as it is created, as well as our collections coverage to see the art and catwalk inspiration side by side.