London Menswear A/W 18 Panel Schedule

During the London Menswear A/W 18 collections, SHOWstudio will be hosting two live panels debating and discussing two of the most anticipated menswear shows of the A/W 18 collections, Cottweiler and MAN!

For the London shows, Georgina Evans will be chairing, but stay tuned to see Dino Bonacic, Finn Mactaggart and Stavros Karelis in the hot seat! Evans will joined by various industry experts, touching on a range of issues currently affecting the fashion industry.

See the schedule below and make sure not to miss our A/W 18 panels!



Cottweiler

Sunday 7 January LIVE 11:00 GMT.



Topic: Who is the Cottweiler boy?

Chair: Georgina Evans, Fashion Editor

- Rob Nowill, Editor

- Joshua Brinksman, Buyer

- Ben Freeman, Creative Director of Ditto

- i l l y r, Musician, producer and choreographer

- Nellie Eden, Co-founder of Babyface and fashion journalist

MAN

Monday 8 January 17:00 GMT.

Topic: Is menswear modern?

Chair: Georgina Evans, Fashion Editor

Panelists:

Poppy Poulter, Westminster student

Connor O’Brien, London College of Fashion student

Marijn Brok, Central Saint Martins Student

Josh Crabtree, Westminster student