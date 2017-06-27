MACHINE-A Celebrates Ken Doll with Archive Exhibition and Martine Rose T-Shirt!

To celebrate Barbie’s THE NEW CREW release of fifteen diverse Ken dolls, MACHINE-A’s founder and buying director, Stavros Karelis, has curated an archive exhibition of Ken dolls that will go on display at the independent concept store.

Hand selected by Karelis, the exhibition will include archive Ken dolls that pay tribute to the new range that offers over twenty different looks, three body types and four ethnicities Archive dolls will include the 1991 MC Hammer Ken, a 2009 Ken by Gareth Pugh, which features a miniature version of a patent leather coat from his A/W 09 menswear collection, as well as a 2011 Ken by Ambush among many more!

The exhibition will be displayed alongside an exclusive T-shirt by Martine Rose that celebrates Ken’s origin with the designer graphic featuring an archive image from 1968, reworked in her own inimitable style.

Head over to MACHINE-A from 7 July 2017 to see the retrospective exhibition!