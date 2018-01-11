MILAN MENSWEAR A/W 18 PANEL SCHEDULE

SHOWstudio will be holding two exclusive live panels during the Milan Menswear A/W 18 collections discussing much anticipated shows, Marni and Prada A/W 18!

Dino Bonacic will be chairing the panels for the Milan shows but stay tuned to see Finn Mactaggart and Stavros Karelis chairing future panels this season. Bonacic will be joined by a range of industry experts to discuss issues related to the fashion industry.

Check out our schedule below and be sure not to miss out on these panels!





Marni

Saturday 13 January LIVE 17:00 GMT.

Topic: How do menswear catwalk shoes transform onto the shop floor?

Chair: Dino Bonacic, Fashion and Editorial Assistant.

Panelists:

- Harry Fisher, Buyer

- Trino Verkade, Creative Consultant

- Per Götesson, Fashion Designer

Prada

Monday 15 January LIVE 11:00 GMT.

Topic: Where is the line between inspiration and uncredited copying?

Chair: Dino Bonacic, Fashion and Editorial Assistant.

Panelists:

- Liam Hess, Actor

- Tom Rasmussen, Writer

- Mimma Viglezio, Creative Consultant

- Charlotte Roberts, Stylist